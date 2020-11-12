Diego Maradona has left hospital in an ambulance just eight days after being admitted for emergency brain surgery.

The iconic former Argentinian footballer was driven away from the private Olivos Clinic just before 6pm on Wednesday as hundreds of fans of photographers tried to get a glimpse of him.

Maradona was hospitalised last week and had to have an emergency operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Diego Maradona has been seen leaving the hospital at 6pm in an ambulance (above)

Argentinian TV reporters travelling on motorbikes filmed the ambulance carrying him leaving before following the vehicle to transmit every inch of his journey.

His lawyer, Matias Morla, has said that the 60-year-old will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency.

Maradona is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is now the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima in his home country, has been admitted to hospital on several occasions since his retirement.

His departure came just eight days after he was admitted for an emergency operation

Maradona underwent an emergency operation to remove a blood clot from his brain

He almost died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000 and underwent years of rehabilitation.

Maradona, who was well known for having a wild lifestyle during and after his playing days, had a gastric bypass operation to lose weight in 2005 and was once more hospitalised two years later for alcohol-induced hepatitis.

He also fell ill at the last World Cup in Russia, where he was filmed passing out in an executive box when Argentina took on and beat Nigeria in Group D.