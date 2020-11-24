Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has eulogized Nigerian youths for their technological ingenuity and resilience in the face of challenges, urging them to identify and do away with charlatans in their midst.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the call on Tuesday in Lagos during a Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution in Nigeria.

In his speech, titled, “Lagos is the destiny of our race,” Aregbesola described the youth as the pride and glory of any people.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press, and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, the minister said; “Today’s youth are a peculiar breed. They are a new generation of social media and the power of ideas and intellect. They appear more intelligent and far more enterprising than previous generations, the deployment of their intelligence is a different matter; which we must all seek to re-channel through positive modelling and gainful employment.

“The digital revolution has increased young people’s capacity to bring about positive social change. ICT gives them the tools to learn new skills, to share knowledge, and to nourish human capacity.

“As information flows seamlessly around the planet, young people can more effectively act as catalyst for change – locally and globally.

“They must therefore be commended for the courage to start a movement that shook the foundation of this nation in a way that has never been done before. However, much as they are a great asset, they also can be a great risk – to themselves and to the society – if their energy is not positively channelled”, he said.

He observed that “time has come to rouse the consciousness of their leading lights to confront the charlatans among them”. These charlatans he said, are the elements capable of dragging down society because according to him, their activities are destructive to society as well as to themselves.

Aregbesola urged the youth to take advantage of the present digital revolution to channel their energy to good causes through the acquisition of new skills and knowledge sharing so as to nourish human capacity for the socio-economic development of the country.

Earlier, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu pledged the support of the people of Lagos and by extension, the entire South West, to President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration in its determination to ensuring peace and security in the country so as to bring about socio-economic development of the nation.

Also speaking, Minister of Police Affairs, Alh. Muhammad Dingyadi, condoled with the Lagos State Government on the killings of some people destruction of properties.

While reiterating the improvement in the welfare package of Police personnel evident in the increase in their salaries, he assured that the government has put all necessary steps in place, to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and foreigners alike.

In his remarks, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu urged the Federal Government to grant special status to the State to enable it to empower the youths with jobs. This he said will address youth restiveness.

