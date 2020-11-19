Diplo was on Monday hit with a restraining order after a woman accused him of leaking revenge porn to silence her and ‘preying’ on her from the age of 17.

The DJ and electronic music producer, 42, was told by an LA judge to stop posting explicit pictures of his accuser, identify anyone he may have sent the images to and to get ‘express written permission’ from his accuser to further distribute them.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents his accuser, told The Daily Beast: ‘We are pleased to announce that by an order dated November 16, 2020, the Court ordered our requests ‘all granted’ and the restraining order issued.’

A decision on a permanent restraining order will be made on December 8, documents obtained Wednesday reveal.

Prior to the order being granted Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman said: ‘To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person.’

Freedman has not commented on the judge’s decision. He told US Weekly: ‘This individual has been relentless in her harassment of Wes, his family, and his friends.

‘There is a mountain of evidence as to why her outrageous claims should not be believed — and we look forward to having our opportunity to present them to the court.’

The woman seeking the restraining order against Diplo, who identifies herself as ‘Shelly’ on her Twitter profile, spoke out about how the artist ‘groomed’ her in a thread last month

His accuser, who calls herself ‘Shelly’ on her Twitter profile, had claimed in her November 13 restraining order filing that after she posted a thread about Diplo, a user shared a nude photo of her on the site.

She believes that user was acting on behalf of Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, according to her attorney Lisa Bloom. She sought the restraining order to stop the artist from distributing any more ‘revenge porn’.

‘The only person that had that picture other than her was [Diplo],’ Bloom told the Daily Beast, adding that they think the photo came from a ‘front account and a fake account’ operated by Diplo or someone acting under his direction.

The attorney also claimed that she has spoken to three other women with similar allegations against Diplo.

The thread Shelly posted about Diplo on October 26 is shown in full above

Shelly had last month accused Diplo of ‘preying’ on her after the two first made contact when she was 17-years-old and he was 36.

Court paper state: ‘Respondent messaged me on Twitter. I was shocked and excited because Respondent is a well-known DJ, record producer, and songwriter.

‘After communicating via Twitter, we exchanged phone numbers and Snapchat usernames. I was 17 years old when we met and Respondent was 36 years old.’

Shelly’s attorney Lisa Bloom (pictured) said she has spoken to three other women with similar allegations against Diplo

They did not meet until March of 2018 but ‘regularly exchanged sexually explicit photos, videos, and messages’, according to the filing. They are said to have had sex for the first time time April 2019.

In the documents, the woman adds: ‘I was caught off guard and shocked when Respondent sent me unsolicited videos of him engaging in sex with other females in or about October of 2018.

‘I sternly told Respondent that I did not want him to ever record us engaging in sexual activities.’

After claiming to have been contacted by a private investigator hired by the DJ the woman says she felt ‘threatened and intimidated’.

In her Twitter thread on October 26, Shelly alleged that Diplo took explicit footage of her without her consent, writing: ‘I SPECIFICALLY asked him not too & his reply was ‘f*** it. I’m recording this.”

She also claimed he hired a private investigator to contact her after they got in an argument – saying that he wanted to ‘scare’ her so she wouldn’t share the ‘disgusting details’ she knew about him.

‘The private investigator stated to me that he knew my address, he knew my parents address, he knew my place of work as well as my parents place to work,’ she tweeted.

‘Take that as you may but most people will take that as a threat.’

A decision on a permanent restraining order will be made on December 8, documents obtained Wednesday reveal. Diplo is pictured in October

In another tweet Shelly wrote: ‘I never had the will or intention to expose Diplo being that I did not want all the years I invested into speaking & hanging out with him to go in vain….or end nasty.

‘But I slowly started to realize he is a huge manipulating liar / gaslighter who PREYS young women of ALL races (to be honest) but primarily young naive women of color.’

Bloom, the daughter of famed women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, has an extensive history of representing women with sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men, including actor Bill Cosby and Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly.

Her credibility was called into question in 2017, when she was revealed to have helped Harvey Weinstein navigate his mountain of sexual assault accusations. She later described her working with Weinstein as ‘a colossal mistake’.

Shelly’s Twitter thread alleging misconduct by Diplo came as he was hit with backlash over his relationship with 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell, pictured. Blackwell announced that she was living with the artist 23 years her senior in a video that went viral

Blackwell defended herself by saying that Diplo a father figure to her

Shelly’s Twitter thread alleging misconduct by Diplo came as he was hit with backlash over his relationship with 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell.

Blackwell announced that she was living with the artist 23 years her senior in a video that went viral as critics remarked that he is way too old for her.

She defended herself by saying that Diplo was more of a father figure to her than a romantic pursuit – as he insisted that they are only friends.