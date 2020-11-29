By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has charged the traditional rulers in the state to ensure peace and security in their domains.

Diri gave the charge at the weekend when he received traditional rulers from Epie-Attisa Kingdoms led by the Obenibe of Epie Kingdom, King Malla Sasime, at Government House, Yenagoa.

He also directed 24-hour security surveillance around Edepie-Etegwe Roundabout and Swali areas of Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said: “Start a positive action on how to solve the insecurity in some of your communities. We have to work to ensure our children are not recruited and initiated into cultism. You have a role to play here to also support the security agents.

“This is the first royal solidarity since February and it is great to note that it is coming from the landlords of the state capital. Thank you for accepting to work with the prosperity government.”

He said the Glory Drive from Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene, was already captured in the state’s 2021 budget.