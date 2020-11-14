With over 140 diagnosed cases of breast cancer and 30 deaths recorded between January 2018 and October 2020 in Bayelsa state, the Ethanrose foundation is set to take a breast cancer awareness campaigns to every community in the state.

In collaboration with the wife of the state governor, Barrister Patience Ama Diri, the foundation held a cancer awareness trek and free tests for women, urging them to observe regular check-up. Executive Secretary, Ethanrose Foundation, Annette David-West, said early detection and diagnosis increases the chances for successful treatment. She added that information, education, and communication are key and that was why the cancer awareness programme is designed to inform and enlighten on the importance of early detection in line with the theme for this year, “Early Detection can help save lives.”

Diri, reiterated that early detection was critical to improving cancer outcomes and survival, adding that breast cancer remains the most common cancer in women worldwide.

She urged the women to take full advantage of facilities put in place by the state government to help themselves detect early cases for treatment and reduce mortality in the state.