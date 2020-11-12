Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

BAYELSA State Governor Douye Diri has urged the people to be confident in his administration’s poverty alleviation scheme, ‘Diri Boost’, to enhance the state’s economic fortunes.

Diri spoke on Wednesday at the 12th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. He stressed that the scheme was intended to enable the people create economic value out of the state’s vast agricultural and commercial potentials.

Represented by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor urged Bayelsans to shun baseless rumours about the intervention programme, saying the administrative bottlenecks were responsible for the delay in its kick off.

A statement by Ewhrudjakpo’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, reads: …”we thank Bayelsans for their understanding, and ask for more understanding and support. Let us not give attention to those rumours out there. Governor Diri means prosperity, and this government also means prosperity.

“Nobody should be in doubt as to the determination of this government to pursue the prosperity agenda having had a good foundation from restoration. The delay in the ‘Diri Boost’ scheme is due to administrative bottlenecks which are natural and, as soon as they are cleared, ‘Diri Boost’ will start.”