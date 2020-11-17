World News Disappearing Tweets? Twitter Now Has a Feature for That By Mike Isaac 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 It’s called Fleets, and will allow users to post messages that vanish after 24 hours. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
