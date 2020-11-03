By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO) has lamented the rate of vandalization of distribution of assets as well as what it termed theft of energy that includes meter bypass, illegal connection and reconnection as well as double feeding.

This was stated by the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the company Vijay Kumar while delivering an address in as special interactive session with newsmen celebrating the 7th year anniversary of the distribution company Monday night in Kano.

He further condemned the activities of unauthorized persons termed NEPA 2, Meter theft and destruction as well as the refusal of some customers to pay their bills as and at when due.

“The company is faced with multiple challenges that hinder the efficient supply of electricity that include among others, vandalization of distribution of assets as well as what it termed theft of energy that includes meter bypass, illegal connection and reconnection as well as double feeding.

“We are also concerned about the nonchalant attitude of some customers in the settling of their bills as well as transmission interface challenges and grid instability” the COO stated.

Earlier in his address, while explaining the achievements of the distribution company in Kano in the year 2020, Kumar stated that they have added new distribution capacity of 318,050KVA and have also added 291.29 distribution lines within their area of operation.

Also describing the immediate future plans of the company, he said that the company will aggressively bridge the metering gap to ensure that all its customers are metered by 2022.

“We have successfully added new distribution capacity of 318,050KVA and added 491.29km of distribution lines. This expanded KEDCO’s distribution capacity and therefore increase our ability to deliver electricity efficiently and reliably to more esteem customers.

“We shall aggressively bridge the metering gap within our franchise a d ensure that all our customers are metered before the end of 2022” Kumar declared.

