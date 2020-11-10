Two dismissed police corporals, Abubakar Adamu, 28, and Ibrahim Alfa, 36, were on Monday prosecuted at a High Court in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly killing one Solomon Eze, 69, on May 10, 2020.

The ex-policemen who pleaded not guilty were prosecuted by the FCT Police Command before being dismissed from service.

The suspects who were attached to the FCT Command, allegedly shot and killed Eze, a passerby, while carrying out an arrest around Karmo.

Meanwhile, there have been cries from victims of police brutality as officers of the Nigeria Police Force, established in 1930, have a had a long history of engaging in unprofessional, corrupt, and criminal conduct.

Over the years, this unwieldy force—Africa’s largest—has proved difficult to effectively manage and control and has become largely unaccountable to the citizens it is meant to serve.

Nigeria Police Force has become a symbol in Nigeria of unfettered corruption, mismanagement, and abuse.

Donatus Abah, the Prosecuting counsel, asked that the suspects who have been in police custody be remanded at Kuje correctional facility.

The judge, Justice Bello Kawu, remanded the suspects in prison custody and adjourned the matter to January 25, 2021.

In court was the lawyer of the first respondent, H. D. Raymond and that of the second respondent, James O.

