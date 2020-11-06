Agency Reporter

The world awoke on Thurs to another day of uncertainty over the result of the U.S. presidential election, with no clear winner to have emerged from a drawn out vote count overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s premature victory claim, unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and the threat of legal challenges. The indecision continued to meet with deep unease around the globe, over what lies ahead for the U.S. political process — and more than a little glee from America’s traditional adversaries.

Amid the slow count, America’s global image as a model for other democracies to emulate has taken yet another battering, especially among its allies around the globe.

In Japan, America’s closest ally in Asia and a country whose postwar constitution was largely written by Americans, U.S. election updates dominated television news. The Mainichi newspaper said the events even called into question “the intrinsic value of democracy,” adding that “responsibility for fanning the divide and amplifying the confusion lies with Mr. Trump.”

The National, one of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned English-language dailies, lamented the divisions in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis and now the elections. “At a time when the nation should be pulling together with what the British would call Blitz spirit, the streets of many cities have been the setting for what appear to be the beginnings of civil strife,” it wrote in an editorial.

After Trump falsely declared victory before the votes were counted on election night, he spent much of Wednesday leveling allegations of electoral fraud without evidence. His campaign has since announced legal challenges to determine which votes will count. Days of court battles and political uncertainty lie ahead. Many fear violence.

Lawmakers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe who had observed the U.S. election had criticized Trump’s comments, calling them “baseless” and warning that they “harm public trust in democratic institutions.”

Fears for democracy

U.S. leaders’ preaching about global human rights and democracy — when the country’s political system is so affected by moneyed influence and apparent electoral problems, and its foreign policy record so marked by support for dictators and its own economic interests — has always carried more than a whiff of hypocrisy for many observers abroad. But the idea of U.S. democracy, albeit imperfect, still has the power to inspire.

“America has represented optimism, looking forward and ideas,” said Tatsuhiko Yoshizaki, chief economist at the Sojitz Research Institute in Tokyo. “And yet, over the past four years, we have come to see the dark side in the United States.”

The same sentiment was echoed in Europe yesterday, where Germany’s left-leaning Der Spiegel newsweekly compared Trump to a “late Roman emperor” who has “set a historic standard for voter contempt.” One of the paper’s conservative competitors, Die Welt, chose a similar comparison.

France, though, offered a hopeful assessment yesterday, saying the United States’ strong democratic values would ensure the correct results. “I have faith in U.S. institutions validating the results of the election,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

In Britain, some commentators responded with fury — with the left-leaning Daily Mirror calling Trump “a liar and a cheat until the bitter end” — while other papers turned to humour, especially over the slow pace of counting votes. The front page of the Metro newspaper read: “Make America Wait Again.”

Without weighing in directly, some world leaders appeared to react to Biden’s emerging lead in electoral votes. Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar privately told lawmakers Wednesday that a Biden presidency would allow the European Union to secure a better trade agreement with Britain, “because the Democrats watched our backs on Brexit,” the Irish Times reported. He also told lawmakers that Biden was a “genuine friend of Ireland.”

Mick Mulvaney, U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland and former White House chief of staff under Trump, tried to calm nerves when he appeared at an online panel run by the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs. “American elections can be a sloppy, ugly thing,” Mulvaney said, according to an Irish reporter watching the panel. “We describe it like making sausages, no one wants to see it happen but you enjoy the final product.”

Some U.S. officials did not attempt to shy away from partisan efforts to project reassurance. “Pres Trump had done an awesome job,” U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, a Trump appointee, wrote on twitter. “The only ones to be shamed are those to break the law and cast illegal votes.”

Asia aghast

Governments across Asia have largely refrained from meaningful comment, preferring to wait until one candidate has conceded defeat.

But newspapers and analysts were not so circumspect.

Trump’s speech prematurely declaring victory as ballots were still being counted sparked alarm in India, the world’s most populous democracy.

The move marked a “distinctly authoritarian turn” that overshadowed a “relatively peaceful election exercise in the world’s oldest democracy,” wrote the Hindu newspaper in an editorial. Trump’s statement amounted to a demand that legally cast ballots not be counted, which would imply an “unprecedented attempt at mass voter suppression,” it wrote.

To some in Asia, the U.S. divisions served as a warning. In Indonesia, social media was abuzz with Trump’s false declaration of early victory, a move reminiscent of an Indonesian presidential hopeful, Prabowo Subianto, who lost last year’s election but continued to claim victory and encouraged his supporters to protest. The retired army general is now the defense minister.

And in South Korea, a U.S. ally, the division on display in the United States held up a painful mirror to its own democracy, which has also become extremely polarised.

“The chaos in the so-called advanced democracy of the United States sparks concerns that we are not much different,” the Seoul Shinmun newspaper wrote in an editorial, calling on South Koreans to keep their own leaders accountable.

There was less appetite to draw similar parallels in some other countries. In New Zealand, where progressive leader Jacinda Ardern just secured a second term after effectively stamping out the coronavirus in the country, commentators were baffled by the narrow race.

In China, a number of publications used the election to crow about the shortcomings of the American system.

American-style democracy is now a “joke” with clear “double standards,” said an editorial in the Ta Kung Pao newspaper in Hong Kong.

Lawsuits Trump has filed

President Donald Trump’s campaign has turned to the courts in multiple states to stop vote counting and invalidate ballots yet to be counted. The Trump campaign is also requesting a recount in Wisconsin, while the U.S. Postal Service is embroiled in its own legal battle.

Pennsylvania

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the Trump campaign asked a judge to halt ballot counting in Pennsylvania, claiming that Republicans had been unlawfully denied access to observe the process. No fraudulent or illegal activity has been reported in the state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called the suit “wrong” and promised all votes will be counted. Election officials said they will segregate properly postmarked ballots that arrived after Election Day.

Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision from the state’s highest court that allowed election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrived through Friday. Trump’s campaign filed a motion to intervene in the case Wednesday.

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices said last week there was not enough time to decide the merits of the case before Election Day but indicated they might revisit it afterwards.

Republican officials on Tuesday sued election officials in Montgomery County, which borders Philadelphia, accusing them of illegally counting mail-in ballots early and giving voters who submitted defective ballots a chance to re-vote.

As of Wednesday night and with 89 per cent of the vote counted, Trump is leading Biden in the state by three points with 50.9 per cent of counted ballots, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan

Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop state officials from counting ballots.

The campaign said the case in the Michigan Court of Claims seeks to halt counting until it has an election inspector at each absentee voter counting board. The campaign also wanted to review ballots which were opened and counted before an inspector from its campaign was present.

The lawsuit accuses Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters … to participate in fair and lawful elections.”

Benson called the lawsuit “frivolous” Wednesday afternoon, adding that all valid ballots cast in the state had been tabulated ahead of schedule in an “efficient, transparent, secure and methodical” way.

“Anyone who tells you otherwise is unhappy about the result,” she said.

Michigan was declared for Biden Wednesday evening by the Associated Press, which has him leading at 50.3 per cent compared to Trump’s 48.14 per cent. Only one per cent of ballots have yet to be counted, according to state officials.

Georgia

The Trump campaign on Wednesday evening filed a lawsuit in state court in Chatham County, Georgia.

Unlike the Pennsylvania and Michigan actions, that lawsuit it not asking a judge to halt ballot counting. Instead, the campaign said it received information that late-arriving ballots were improperly mingled with valid ballots, and asked a judge to enter an order making sure late-arriving ballots were separated so they would not be counted.

Campaign officials said they were considering peppering a dozen other counties around the state with similar claims around absentee ballots.

The Associated Press says Trump is leading in Georgia by less than one percentage point, with 98 per cent of all ballots counted.

Wisconsin

The Trump campaign says it will request a recount of all ballots in the state of Wisconsin after Biden was declared the winner of the state earlier Wednesday.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.

Under state law, a candidate is allowed to request a recount anytime the margin between two candidates is less than one percent if the campaign agrees to pay all fees.

According to the Associated Press, Biden won Wisconsin by 0.6 per cent with nearly all ballots counted.

Nevada

The Nevada Supreme Court has given the Trump campaign and state Republicans until Monday to complete written filings in a case that attempted to stop mail-in ballot counting in Las Vegas.

The state’s high court is being asked to strike down a lower court’s rejection of the GOP’s effort to stop the counting in Clark County, where around 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted as valid, according to state election data.

The county, which includes Las Vegas, is a Democratic stronghold in an otherwise GOP-leaning state.

Trump campaign officials say they want transparency, while state Democrats say Republicans are trying to undermine the election.

Biden is leading in Nevada by less than one per cent, according to the Associated Press, with 75 per cent of all ballots counted. State election officials say they will release more results Thursday morning.

U.S. Postal Service litigation

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must answer questions about why the U.S. Postal Service failed to complete a court-ordered sweep for undelivered ballots in about a dozen states before a Tuesday afternoon deadline.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is overseeing a lawsuit by Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates who have been demanding the postal service deliver mail-in ballots in time to be counted in the election.

The USPS on Wednesday disclosed it had found just 13 undelivered ballots in Pennsylvania after it completed required sweeps of mail processing facilities late Tuesday in about a dozen states.

In a court filing Wednesday, the Postal Service said “the lack of a destination or finalisation scan does not mean that the ballots were not delivered.”

What the Biden camp is saying

Biden said Wednesday the count should continue in all states, adding, “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever.”

His running mate Kamala Harris has echoed Biden’s comments and called for all ballots to be counted before a winner is declared.

Campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said legal challenges were not the behaviour of a winning campaign.

“What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he’s simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he’s on the road to defeat,” Bates said in a statement.

At least 103 million people voted early, either by mail or in-person, representing 74 per cent of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Every election, results reported on election night are unofficial and the counting of ballots extends past Election Day. Mail ballots normally take more time to verify and count. This year, because of the large numbers of mail ballots and a close race, results were expected to take longer.