A disturbing video has emerged online showing soldiers deployed to the streets of Beere in Ibadan, Oyo State, to curb the #EndSARS protests flogging a woman for what they termed ‘indecent dressing’.

The soldiers also shaved the heads of some youths whose hairstyles they termed improper while they chanted, “EndSARS.”

In the viral video, a young lady who was wearing a sleeveless dress and orange-coloured hairstyle was made to sit on the bare floor at a filling station while a soldier whipped her buttocks.

The lady begged the soldier repeatedly but he asked her not to protect her buttocks as he continued to whip her.

A young man also narrated how one of the soldiers pulled him down from a commercial motorcycle and shaved his hair.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, he said, “I was on a motorcycle with my friends around Beere when I was stopped by soldiers. They said they wanted to see us. I was wondering what I had done because I wasn’t in possession of any weapon and I am not a fraudster.

“They said I should take off my cap and when I did so, they flogged me and asked me to kneel down. When I asked what my crime was, he ordered me to sit down and then brought out a pair of scissors from his pocket.

“The funny thing was that they collected money from us for the haircut.”

Following the deployment of soldiers to the streets to check excesses of the protests, many of them have been caught on camera violating human rights.

.Recently, some men of the Nigerian Air Force in Osun State were seen flogging civilians who they had ordered to lie face down in muddy water.

Recall that Human Right group, Amnesty International, has accused the Nigerian military of committing several acts of abuse including whipping, forced haircuts, and sometimes, extrajudicial killings.

Watch the video below:

