A file photo of Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ChannelsTV

The Taraba State Governor, Arc Darius Ishaku has urged investors willing to develop the state not to be frightened by stories of insecurity in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

He said though Taraba is located in the region, it is not affected heavily by insecurity, caused by Boko Haram Insurgency.

While describing Taraba as a state of immense potentials waiting to be harnessed, the Governor drew the attention of the state’s would-be investors of his willingness to Feed Nigeria through rice farming.

The Governor was speaking when he held a virtual meeting with US-based Foreign Development and Investment Groups led by Mahmood Mustapha

Founder & Futurist FiLab, Silvio F. Pupo CEO Logos Capital, and Peter Mendez President & CEO 1st SOS Inc.

Ishaku during the meeting noted that Taraba was desperately looking for investment partners that could assist the state in growing its economy to adequately take care of the growing needs of the youths in the state for gainful employment.

The group’s areas of special interest, which formed the crux of the meeting is the development of investment opportunities for boosting economic growth.

The team had earlier told Gov Ishaku that the group have expertise in the establishment of malls, promotion of agriculture, the hospitality industry and mineral resources development and marketing.

Ishaku who was visibly elated by the level of experience of the group in these areas assured them of the willingness of his administration to partner with them to quicken the pace of development of the state.

He said the idea of establishing a mall will serve as a great attraction and suggested that the first branch of the mall be located in Jalingo, the state capital.

This, he said, would complement the success of his administration’s Green House project in Jalingo which is already enjoying an expansive market for its products, which include tomatoes, pepper, lettuce, cucumber and other vegetables will use the malls as its primary outlets.

The Governor promised to put a helicopter owned by the State Government at the disposal of the group to facilitate collaboration.

Another major area of discussion was how to expand rice farming, packaging, and marketing, where Ishaku told the group that Taraba has one of the best soil to grow rice and require assistance in promoting its marketing.

He said more than sixteen thousand rice farmers in the state have been empowered by his administration since 2017, all who have become prosperous and the envy of other residents.

He insists his administration was determined to do much more for farmers through dry season rice farming which is more productive, stressing that he would love to see many small but functional rice mills established in the state as part of the partnership.

Ishaku however, requested the expert advice and assistance of the group for his government to make farming more attractive to youths in the state.

The Governor solicited for collaboration with the group to promote tourism in Taraba State, noting that the Gashaka Gumti Park located in the state was already attracting international attention, stressing that the state was already negotiating an agreement with

African Nature Investment for a 30-year lease agreement of the park.

He told the American investment group that the Park is the largest in Africa and is available for investment.

He extended the invitation of the State Government to the group to visit Taraba State soon to learn more about the state

Earlier, each member of the group had briefed the Governor on their expertise and experience in investment promotion and assured him of their determination to work with the government to quicken the pace of development in Taraba State.

The group is to develop a proposal based on the discussion and agreed areas of collaboration for the Governor to study and approve for onward partnership.