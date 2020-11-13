By Onimisi Alao, Yola

A doctor in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, has been arraigned for allegedly raping a married patient.

A Yola Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday began hearing the charges against the doctor, Phillips Duru, who runs a private clinic and also works with state-owned Specialist Hospital, Jimeta.

The doctor allegedly raped the woman while carrying out tests on her at the laboratory of his private clinic.

He came before a Yola Chief Magistrate Court where it was indicated that the man manipulated penetration of the woman in the course of a medical examination.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro adjourned the case till November 26.

Police spokesman Sulaiman Nguroje said, “The matter was reported to the police through a complaint by the victim who said she and her husband visited the Specialist Hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.”