Onimisi Alao, Yola

A doctor based in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, has been docked over the alleged rape of a married patient.

A Yola Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday began hearing on the charges against the doctor, Phillips Duru, who runs a private clinic and also works with state-owned Specialist Hospital, Jimeta.

The doctor allegedly raped the woman while carrying out tests on her at the laboratory of his private clinic.

He came before a Yola Chief Magistrate Court where it was indicated that the man manipulated penetration of the woman in the course of a medical examination.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro who began hearing on the case on Thursday, adjourned the process to November 26.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who spoke on the suspect, said the plaintiff had reported the alleged rape, prompting the police to take it up.

“It’s true,” the PPRO said, adding, “The matter was reported to the police through a complaint by the victim who said she and her husband visited the Specialist Hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.”

He added that the man was invited and then charged to court after the due investigation had been done by the police.