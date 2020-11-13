A medical doctor, Phillips Duru, has been arraigned for allegedly raping a married woman in Adamawa State

Doctor Duru, a staff of the state’s Specialist Hospital, Yola, allegedly raped the woman in the course of medical examination at the labouratory in his private clinic.

He was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court 1 on Thursday in Yola by the police, according to report.

The Court on Thursday began hearing the charges against the doctor, Phillips Duru, who runs a private clinic and also works with state-owned Specialist Hospital, Jimeta.

He came before a Yola Chief Magistrate’s Court where it was indicated that the man manipulated penetration into the woman during the course of a medical examination.

Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the case, saying, “The plaintiff had reported the alleged rape, prompting the police to take it up.

Sulaiman Nguroje also stated, “The matter was reported to the police through a complaint by the victim who said she and her husband visited the Specialist Hospital and met the doctor over a health challenge.”

“Thereafter, the doctor was invited and then charged to court after due investigation.”

However Chief Magistrate Aliyu Bawuro adjourned the case till November 26.

