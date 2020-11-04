A map of Cross River, a state in south-south Nigeria.

Doctors in Cross River State have declared an indefinite industrial action over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Innocent Abang, disclosed this on Wednesday during a telephone interview in Calabar.

Abang said that the victim was kidnapped in his residence at Bateba Street on Sunday.

“It is true that Dr. Udo has been kidnapped. In fact, we got to know about it yesterday and we are taking it up from there. His car was left at the point where he was taken away at Bateba Street in Calabar,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the kidnap to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

She said: “The police are aware that Doctor Udo has been kidnapped. Modalities are in place to see to his release.”