By Nsa Gill, Calabar

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River State has directed it members to go on strike until one of them, Dr. Godwin Udo, is released by kidnappers.

NMA Chairman Dr. Innocent Abang, who lamented that doctors have become targets of kidnappers, explained that Udo, who works with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was kidnapped about 7pm on November 1 from his Bateba Sreet residence.

Abang said the decision to strike was taken in an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

He urged the state to step up its commitment to the security of life and property.

The NMA chair confirmed that the kidnappers have called the victim’s relative to demand for ransom.

Police spokesman Irene Ugbo confirmed Udo’s abduction but said the command is working to track the abductors.