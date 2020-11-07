Donald Trump Jr shared a photo to Instagram claiming he is proud to be fighting alongside his father – just before TV networks called the election for Joe Biden.

Democrats and Republicans have become embroiled in a bitter battle over ballots being counted in swing states since the polls closed on Tuesday, with President Trump claiming illegal votes had been cast in a fraudulent bid to unseat him.

On Saturday morning, Trump Jr. took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with his father inside the White House Oval Office above a caption which read: ‘Thanks for always fighting so hard for America dad, it’s an honor to be in that fight with you’.

Less than an hour later, news organization called the election for Biden, declaring that he had secured enough votes in Pennsylvania to give him the 270 Electoral College votes needed for the White House.

President Trump has refused to concede the election, with his campaign releasing a statement a short time later, stating: ‘ We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over’.

Some Republicans are starting to turn on the President, claiming he should concede the election to Biden and leave the White House gracefully.

But Don Jr has been encouraging his father to fight for the Presidency, agreeing that there has been a substantial amount of election tampering and fraud.

On Thursday night, Don Jr. spoke at a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters in Atlanta saying his dad should ‘fight to the death’.

‘I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process,’ Don Jr said.

‘And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating.’

Don Jr cast doubt on the counting process, accusing Democrats of ignoring election deadlines, claiming boxes of invalid ballots ‘magically’ appeared in Democratic states and counties after voting had ended.

‘We know that’s against the law, but you get in front of a Democrat judge in a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay,’ he said.

‘I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time around,’ he added, prompting cheers from the crowd.

He also claimed it was a ‘statistical impossibility’ for Trump not to receive a single vote in certain counties where up to 123,000 ballots were all counted in Joe Biden’s favor.

‘Does anyone believe that this is possible?’ he asked, drawing a resounding ‘no’ from the crowd.

‘Because it’s not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s happened over and over again.’

‘Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case,’ he added.

Don Jr made similar comments in a tweet that same evening, in which he said his father should ‘expose all of the fraud that has been going on for far too long.’

Don Jr. has been a fierce defender of his father throughout the duration of his Presidency

The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter for containing ‘misleading content about an election or other civic process.’

He then responded to the warning label in a follow up tweet saying: ‘Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist?

‘If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now. Why would they be against finding potential fraud?’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Biden released a statement following news he had been victorious in his quest for the White House.

‘I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,’ Biden stated.

‘In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

‘With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.’