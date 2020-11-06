United States President, Donald Trump. PHOTO: Getty Images

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywoood actress and Television personality, Rita Edochie’s undying support for American president, Donald Trump, may make her lose her fan base, if latest comments on her Instagram page, is anything to go by.

The United States of America is currently conducting an election, and incumbent president, Donald Trump is running against Democrat, Joe Biden, and Rita Edochie has not hidden her desire to see Trump win. In a recent Instagram post, she said “Trump, it is not over yet. God Almighty has not said it is over…let’s go there Trump”.

However, some of her fans didn’t agree with her. These are some of the reactions from fans.

@sir_mich21 wrote: “Mummy, I used to have respect for you but recently you have continued to disappoint me. What’s your business with US election? We have our problems already”.

@Miss_neche: “You think American is Nigeria where they bribe all you celebrities with money to blindly support rubbish? I don’t know why your children don’t call you to order? Make I even unfollow you”.

She however got some fans supporting and defending her. This is one of such fans..

@Nwabulo_omee_na_oba: All these insults are for who? In life you have to chose someone you support. That’s why we have different parties and opposition..please make una free her; what you like must not be what she likes bikonu”(Please let her be! What you like must not be what she likes).

Vanguard