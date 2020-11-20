By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:09 EST, 20 November 2020 | Updated: 15:48 EST, 20 November 2020

President Donald Trump returned to the White House briefing room for the first time since the elections – and once again claimed he ‘won’ despite trialing Joe Biden by millions of votes, as the attacked a pharmaceutical giant of conspiring to defeat him.

He also attacked Pfizer and ‘Big Pharma’ – although he misstated the name of the the company that announced a big vaccine breakthrough after the election.

‘Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign – which I won, by the way, but you know, we’ll find that out. Almost 74 million votes,’ Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices on November 20, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room

President-elect Joe Biden got nearly 80 million votes – more than Trump.

‘We had big pharma against us. We had the media against us. We had big tech against us. We had dishonesty against us,’ Trump fumed.

Trump accused drug companies of holding out until the elections, without providing evidence.

‘So they waited and waited and waited and they thought they’d come out of it a few days after the election. And it would have probably had an impact. Who knows probably it wouldn’t have,’ he said.

‘Sure the Democrats would have found the ballots someplace,’ he theorized – alluding to his claims of a ‘rigged’ election.

US President Donald Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices on November 20, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

‘These corrupt games will not deter us from doing what is right for the American people,’ Trump said.

Trump appeared to say ‘FISA’ instead of Pfizer, in reference to a secret surveillance court that is a fixation of his in light of the Russia probe.

‘FISA (Pfizer) and others, who are way ahead on vaccines,’ he said.

FIsa and others even decided to not assess the results of their vaccine, in other words not come out with a vaccine until just after the election.’

He claimed it was because of what he had done on drug prices.

He said: ‘I’ve been loyal to the special interests’ in an another apparent flub.

Even after leveling the charges that one of the nation’s top drug companies tried to harm him politically even while its execs say it tried to rush its product through the process to save lives, Trump refused to take questions.

Instead, he walked off after making an opening statement – leaving it to officials like CMS head Seema Mehta to continue onward.

That came despite Trump taking to Twitter to hype a ‘press conference’ just 15 minutes before its start time.

Trump’s dramatic accusations came shortly before he was to meet with the Republican leaders of the Michigan House and Senate. Trump and his team are desperate for a way to overturn Biden’s 150,000 vote lead, and are searching for a way to have the legislature certify Trump electors.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her own press conference, where she took just a handful of questions – and claimed Trump’s meeting with top Michigan Republican legislators was not an ‘advocacy’ meeting.