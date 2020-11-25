By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump is planning to pardon his disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn, Axios reported Tuesday.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia‘s ambassador before Trump took office.

He sought to withdraw the guilty plea in January, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

The president is said to have told confidants he plans to pardon Flynn and others before he leaves office, sources told the website.

Trump has not been shy about using his pardon power to help political allies and those he believes have been wronged by an out-of-control justice system.

He commuted the sentence of associate Roger Stone earlier this year saying he had been the victim of a political witch hunt after he was also charged in the Mueller investigation.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations before Trump took office with Sergei Kislyak, who was then Russia’s ambassador to the United States, concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia under President Barack Obama.