By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:21 EST, 10 November 2020 | Updated: 14:43 EST, 10 November 2020

Donald Trump Jr. smacked down CNN’s reporting that he and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were taking steps to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee.

‘LOL #fakenews as usual… Zero interest in a role at the RNC, I’ll leave that to @GOPChairwoman,’ Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday. ‘If anyone believes that i want to sit in an office in DC and make fundraising calls for 18 hours a day they clearly have never met me.’

Earlier, CNN‘s Jim Acosta had reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were unhappy with GOP Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel over President Donald Trump’s election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The president has yet to concede the race.

Unnamed sources told CNN that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle could seek leadership roles at the RNC, planting the seeds for the president to run for re-election again in 2024.

Supporters of the president have also pushed Trump’s children to run, including Trupm Jr. and Ivanka, who served as a White House adviser throughout the president’s one term.

‘Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,’ a ‘well-placed Republican Party source close to the White House’ told the cable news channel.

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, took over the RNC in January 2017 when her predecessor, Reince Priebus, headed to the White House to become the new president’s first chief of staff.

On the campaign trail, Trump would tout the reason why she was picked – because she encouraged him to come back to Michigan again and again during the 2016 cycle.

It was a state that flipped that allowed him his path to an Electoral College victory four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But a week ago, during Tuesday’s general election, Michigan again flipped to blue, helping Biden win the White House.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – the so-called Democratic ‘blue wall’ – was rebuilt by Biden, the former vice president and Delaware senator.

Both Trump and Trump Jr. have been using social media to protest the results of the race, alleging widespread voter fraud, of which there’s no evidence.

Trump Jr. was spotted in New York City with suitcase in hand as he returned from the campaign trail and walked to Guilfoyle’s apartment.

He was also spotted entering Trump Tower.

The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their residency to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where they cast their votes.

It’s likely Trump will live his post-presidency in Florida, which voted in his favor, as opposed to New York, which did not.