By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:14 EST, 11 November 2020 | Updated: 10:39 EST, 11 November 2020

President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at a local Philadelphia election official who has called out claims of election fraud in his city ‘crazy stuff’ and who says he has been the subject of death threats.

Trump forwarded the Twitter attack on the official in a state where he trails Joe Biden by nearly 50,000 votes, while also lashing out at a pre-election poll that showed him badly trailing Biden in Wisconsin. Both states are part of the ‘blue wall’ that Biden restored in the elections, prying them from Trump.

‘A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!’

President Donald Trump attacked Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, calling him a ‘RINO’ after Schmidt denied claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania

The local official Trump identified to his millions of Twitter followers, Schmidt, is a Republican city commissioner. He told CBS ’60 Minutes’ in an interview amid the count, ‘”From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged.’

‘At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters,” Schmidt, whose office oversees vote counting,’ he told the program. ‘It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff.’ He said his office has been getting calls referencing the 2nd Amendment.

Trump also took on a pre-election ABC News / Washington Post poll that showed him badly trailing Joe Biden in battleground Wisconsin. The poll correctly predicted the winner, but was wildly off by the margins – one reason most election experts wrote it off as an ‘outlier.’ Trump, though, said it’s publication may have been illegal, without citing any statute. There are no known laws against publication of a poll that turns out not to correctly predict the outcome of a race.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the results in ‘blue wall’ states,’ attacking a Pennsylvania Republican election official, going after pollsters in Wisconsin, and suing in Michigan

President Trump attacked ‘fake pollsters’ for publishing a ‘possibly illegal’ poll that had him losing by a lot in Wisconsin

Trump attacked a Philadelphia Republican election official as a ‘RINO’

Nov. 8, 2020 60 Minutes clip: Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt says his office, which runs the vote count, has received death threats

Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt speaks to the media about the vote counting process in the state of Pennsylvania on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has also been speaking for Trump’s campaign in recent days, spoke about a lawsuit Trump’s camp is filing in Michigan

‘The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@WashingtonPost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even – & we are now preparing to win the state. Many such “deplorable” instances!’ Trump wrote.

Polls regularly fail to accurately forecast the exact election result. In the case of the ABC / Washington post poll, it contacted 809 likely Wisconsin voters on their phones and asked them about the race. The poll also had a margin of error of 3.5 per cent, which means either number could be off by that amount.

Amid the static, the RealClearPolitics polling average had Biden’s lead at 0.7 per cent in Wisconsin. Biden’s current lead stands at 0.6 per cent, or about 20,500 votes.

The third prong of Trump’s attack on Biden’s ‘blue wall’ came in Michigan, where his team last night launched yet another lawsuit.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that ‘WE WILL WIN!’ and his administration is blocking Biden from taking part in a presidential transition, despite being declared the winner by TV networks, having captured 279 electoral votes and leading in two more states: Arizona and Georgia. Georgia is headed for a recount.