Breaking News

Donald Trump needs to take a lesson from kids’ sport – how to lose with class

By
0
donald-trump-needs-to-take-a-lesson-from-kids’-sport-–-how-to-lose-with-class
Views: Visits 0

My 14-year-old son’s soccer team took a beating last Sunday night. They ran into a buzzsaw, a bigger, faster, better side that played them off the park. After the fourth, or maybe it was the fifth, goal went in, the other boys started showboating and generally belittling our lads’ best efforts.

Still, when the final whistle mercifully blew, Charlie and his crestfallen pals lined up in single file to trudge dutifully past the victors and their coaches to say, “well played”. As he slumped into the car for the long ride home, I tried to head off the torrent of complaining I sensed was about to be unleashed.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

‘We Have A Serious Deficit Of Electorate Influence’: Ezekwesili Speaks On #FixPolitics Initiative, Improving Governance

Previous article

Trump claims he will ‘win’ Wisconsin as Georgia announces full recount

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News