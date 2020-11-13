International News

‘Dozens’ of people are taken hostage in Ubisoft office in Montreal  

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Dozens’ of people are taken hostage in gaming company Ubisoft’s office in Montreal

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Dozens of people have reportedly been taken hostage in a gaming company office in Montreal. 

Local newspaper The Journal Montreal reported on Friday that the hostages were in the Ubisoft office. 

Some employees were able to get out of the building but some remain there and are taking refuge on a terrace, on the other side of fire doors. 

Others have barricaded themselves into a conference room, according to the staff who were able to escape.  Police are on the scene. This is a developing story.  

Police, one with a handgun drawn, stand at the entrance to the Ubisoft building in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

A police officer carries a battering ram as officers assemble at the Ubisoft building in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

