Billionaire hip-hop tycoon Dr Dre’s wife Nicole is accusing him of trying to ‘starve her out’ in their messy divorce in a bid to leave her penniless, court documents reveal.

Nicole, 50, is demanding to see thousands of the music mogul’s business documents in her battle to claim a share of his vast $1billion fortune.

But Dre, 55, is refusing to hand them over, claiming that under a pre-marital agreement they signed in 1996, his numerous commercial enterprises are none of her business.

Nicole’s lawyers have now hit back in a new court filing obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘He is attempting to ”starve her out,” while also attempting to walk away from the divorce with the parties’ entire marital estate, leaving her with close to nothing,’ the documents state

‘She needs these documents in connection with the issue of spousal support,’ said her attorney, Samantha Spector, in the paperwork.

‘Nicole was not employed during the parties’ 24-year marriage. Instead, she stayed home to raise their children,’ the documents state.

‘Meanwhile, during the marriage, the parties amassed an estate worth close to one billion dollars.

Pictured: The former couple in 1996. They have been locked in an increasingly bitter divorce battle since announcing their separation in June

‘Nevertheless, at this time, Andre (Dre’s real name is Andre Young) is refusing to pay spousal support to Nicole or pay her attorneys’ fees and costs.

‘In short, he is attempting to ”starve her out,” while also attempting to walk away from the divorce with the parties’ entire marital estate, leaving her with close to nothing.

‘Nicole needs documents in discovery to confront the financial and litigation war that Andre is waging against her.’

Dre has asked LA Superior Court for a protection order that would limit the documents he has to give Nicole and he has balked at handing over his most private information until Nicole signs a confidentiality agreement which would keep his personal secrets hidden from the world.

But Nicole has refused to sign.

Spector accused Dre of ‘stonewalling’ and added in previous paperwork: ‘Andre’s objection that gathering the documents would be an unnecessary, costly endeavor is unworthy of argument considering that he earned in excess of $100 million in 2018 and has an estimated net worth of nearly $1billion.’

In another recent filing, Dre’s attorney Laura Wasser, slammed Nicole for running up huge ‘out of hand’ attorney fees.

‘According to her lawyers, she has already spent more than three times what Andre’s lawyers have spent, for no discernible good reason,’ she said.

‘Nicole is demanding $5million (in attorney fees) – and this is presumably on top of over $725,000 her attorneys have already received in fees.’

Dr. Dre’s mansion is pictured. Dre has asked LA Superior Court for a protection order that would limit the documents he has to give Nicole and he has balked at handing over his most private information until Nicole signs a confidentiality agreement which would keep his personal secrets hidden from the world

The couple’s nasty fight hinges on the pre-marital agreement (PMA) signed in 1996 – in which, said Wasser, both agreed to ‘keep separate all income and property acquired before and during marriage.’

Dre maintains that the PMA still exists, while Nicole claims he tore up the original document in front of her after they married in a gesture of his love for her.

Dre wants a judge to determine whether the prenup is valid and enforceable.

The divorce battle has become more and more contentious since Nicole filed at the end of June this year.

In September, the rapper accused his wife of criminal conduct in ’embezzling’ more than $350,000 from one of their bank accounts.

In early October, Nicole asked a judge to order Dre to pay $1.5 million for various expenses, including her security, plus $5 million toward her attorney fees and other costs. Both requests were denied.

In recent weeks Nicole urged the judge in the case to force three alleged mistresses of her soon-to-be-ex husband to testify and wants to know whether Dre had any children with women outside of their 24-year marriage.

She also wants Dre to turn over any diaries or journals he may have kept, plus records of money or gifts worth $500 or more he has given to ‘third parties.’

Dre is also playing dirty, threatening to call all the guests who attended their intimate 1996 tropical wedding in Maui, Hawaii to appear as witnesses in the upcoming divorce trial.