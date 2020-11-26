Drake has seemingly lost all hope for the Grammys. The Canadian superstar has expressed his dissatisfaction, by making it clear that he has taken sides with his colleague, The Weeknd over his comment about the Grammy Awards.

A day after the Recording Academy announced its 2021 nominations, the rapper weighed in on one of the year’s most shocking snubs: The Weeknd‘s fourth studio’ After Hours’ which failed to receive a single nod, despite being a critical and commercial success.

The singer pointed out that he was among many music fans that expected the album to be a major awards contender.

He said “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music, and these awards, and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now, and the ones that come after,” he wrote.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways. The other day, I said @TheWeeknd was a lock for either Album or Song of the Year along with reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

Drake addressed the controversy in a lengthy note posted on Instagram, in which he reiterated some of his issues with the awards show.

Drake then said it was a “great time” for someone to offer an alternative to the Grammys—”something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

He also mentioned some of the artists who were also shut out of the 2021 Grammy nominations: He name-dropped Lil Baby, Partynextdoor, Popcaan, and the late Pop Smoke … “too many missing names to even name,” he wrote. Drake, who was nominated at the 2021 Grammy awards, called out the Recording Academy last year while accepting the award for Best Rap Song (“God’s Plan”). Not only did he allude to the academy’s controversial track record with the hip-hop genre, but he also reminded his fellow artists that the awards are subjective and should not be the sole indicator of achievement.

