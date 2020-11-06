By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

A Mob has lynched a water truck driver and his assistant after their vehicle crushed five school children to death in Ebonyi State.

The incident happened in Oshiri in Onicha Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Police spokeswoman, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident, saying, “The driver, Ewa Innocent, is from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor, Ojim Danis, is from Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi.”

The children, The Nation learnt, were students of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri.

A source said the accident, which has thrown the community into mourning, happened at Onu Nworiegu, Oshiri.

The water truck reportedly belongs to a company known as C-Sagas Project Nigeria Limited.

The children, from Amaokpara village in Oshiri, were said to be returning from school when the truck ran them over.

The Nation further learnt that the driver fled after crushing the students but youths of the area caught up with the truck at Onicha Igbeze, a neighbouring community and lynched both the driver and the conductor.