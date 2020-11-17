By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:10 EST, 16 November 2020 | Updated: 17:37 EST, 16 November 2020

An NYPD officer was rushed to a Manhattan hospital after a driver hit him while trying to avoid being arrested for a parole violation.

The incident happened in Times Square shortly after noon on Monday when the unidentified officer tried to arrest a 50-year-old connected to a burglary case.

When the driver of the blue Mazda MX-5 Miata was stopped at the intersection of West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue, the police officer reached into the vehicle, likely in an attempt to turn off the engine.

But the unidentified driver instead floored it according to the New York Daily News, potentially hitting the cop with the car’s mirror.

Footage taken by bystanders on the Citizen App show the destructive aftermath of the incident, with police cars and ambulances lined up around the area.

The NYPD officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was being treated for a hand injury.

The blue Mazda was completely wrecked by the driver before he fled towards the subway

Meanwhile, the suspect continued to speed away and managed to make it five blocks north of the incident before crashing his car on West 50th Street.

The blue Mazda appeared to be completely totaled after it struck a Steak Freak food cart on the street. The Mazda’s windshield wipers were left running as the suspect fled the vehicle.

One person on the Citizen App also stated that the driver hit a UPS truck that was adjacent to the food cart.

Police taped off wide sections of the street to begin their investigation into the crash.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and dashed into the subway system, where he remains at large.

WABC reports the suspect’s entry into the subway system caused delays to both the B and D lines.