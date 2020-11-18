By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:59 EST, 18 November 2020 | Updated: 17:52 EST, 18 November 2020

A Florida man is facing a dozen charges nine months after he fatally struck a 27-year-old woman while she was rollerblading and on the phone with her mom in a horrific crash that sent him and his passenger flying from the vehicle.

On Monday, 26-year-old Endail Thomas was booked into the Broward County Jail in connection to the February 19 crash that killed Aline Palla Acosta.

He was given charges that included DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and reckless driving. His bond was set for $221,000, the Sun Sentinel.

On Monday, 26-year-old Endail Thomas was booked into the Broward County Jail in connection to the February 19 crash that killed Aline Palla Acosta

The crash happened at around 5.11pm on Monday. Thomas had been driving on Northeast 10th street and attempted to pass a slower car. – it was then that he veered off the road and struck the woman, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators shared.

Thomas is said to have been driving 96mph in an area that has a speed limit of 35mph.

In the moments leading up to the crash, Acosta had been speaking to her parents in Brazil. Her horrified mother heard the impact of the car.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene after the car pinned her to a pole. Her family friends raised money in order to have her body cremated and to send the ashes back to Brazil, where her parents live, according to a GoFundMe page.

The crash happened at around 5.11pm, as Thomas had been driving on Northeast 10th street and attempted to pass a slower car

Blood samples taken at the hospital showed that Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .17 – more than double the legal limit

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene after the car pinned her to a pole. Her family friends raised money in order to have her body cremated and to send the ashes back to Brazil

The car had been split in half after slamming into a tree, with Thomas and his passenger Melissa Gregoir, 37, getting thrown from the vehicle.

The pair were critically injured and hospitalized at Broward Health North.

Thomas and Gregoire were questioned a week after the crash, with both sharing that Thomas had been driving at the time of the crash. Gregoire told police that they had been together all day and had been drinking alcohol, according to detectives.

Blood samples taken at the hospital showed that Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .17 – more than double the legal limit.