….N50m ransom demanded for the release of the three children

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 45 year old mother, her three children and five others were reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen over the weekend in Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the mother and her three children were on Friday travelling along the Owo/ lfon highway in Ose council area of the state when they were abducted by gunmen.

Also, five indigenes of Ose local government council area of the state who were on their way to Lagos on Sunday were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped at Ago Asabia, before Elegbeka.

The driver of one of the vehicles conveying the victims was said to have been shot by the kidnappers while trying to escape from them.

Vanguard gathered that the mother and her children were heading to lmoru for an annual age group festival when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The gunmen reportedly emerged from a nearby bush, brandishing dangerous weapons and took the victims away to an unknown destination.

Hours later, the middle age mother was released by the kidnappers but they held on to her children.

Source within the victims family said that the kidnappers have contacted them to pay a ransom of N50m for the release of the three children.

The family have pleaded with the kidnappers that they can not raise such a huge amount of money.

Contacted, the state police command image maker Tee Leo lkoro said none of the two reports was reported to the police command.

Ikoro said he had spoken with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the areas and they have claimed ignorance of the reports.

Recall that last week, 16 market women leaders including their leader, the lyaloja of lsua Akoko, Chief Mrs Hellen Edward, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akoko Southeast and the council’s Director of Budget and others were abducted along Akure/ Owo highway.

While the police and other security personnel were able to rescue ten of them, the families of the remaining six had to cough out N5m ransom before they were released by their captors.

Also, the Bursar of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, in Owo, Mr. Adejuwon Matthew last week narrowly escaped being abducted by a gang of hoodlums along Akungba/Ikare road.

Adejuwon escaped being abducted when kidnappers struck at Waterworks/Upenmen Road, in Owo town.

He reportedly left the campus after working hours and while heading for Akungba-Akoko he ran into some herdsmen crossing the highway with their cattle apparently to stop vehicles on the highway.

While his driver was trying to cross the highway before cattle could cover the entire highway, the kidnappers riddled his vehicle with bullets.

The bursar and the driver managed to escape despite several gunshot at their vehicle.

