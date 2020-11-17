Agency Reporter

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced Opeyemi Gafar (23) to 18 months imprisonment for peddling 100g of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

Gafar was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on one-count of drug trafficking.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, presented a written statement by Gafar, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance. He urged the court to convict and sentence Gafar based on his plea and evidence.

The court consequently convicted him.Justice Chuka Obiozor held that Gafar’s sentence should take effect from the date of his arrest. He, however, gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

According to the NDLEA, Gafar was arrested on August 25 while selling the banned substance at Abijan Bus Stop in Ajah.