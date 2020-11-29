[FILES] Fire outbreak

The Enugu State Fire Service said it would on December 1, 2020, commence campaign on safety measures against possible fire outbreaks in the state.

In a statement by the State’s Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the fire safety campaign, which will focus mainly on indiscriminate bush burning, will begin in markets such as the popular Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Timber Shed Enugu and forty-two other markets across the state.

Ohaa added that the campaign will also involve walk/road shows to major streets in the metropolis, the three senatorial zones, churches and communities.

Reiterating the agency’s preparedness in the event of any fire outbreak or emergency in Enugu State, he said the essence of the fire safety enlightenment campaign is to re-awaken safety consciousness and precautions in the people’s mind as the dry season begins.

He noted that the agency would use other avenues available in spreading the message of fire safety, preventions and precautions, while urging travellers to always switch-off all electrical appliances.

Ohaa also urged residents to endeavour to make use of qualified technicians and engineers in electrical installations in their buildings, advising them to uphold safety tips to prevent fire outbreak in order to safeguard their lives and property.