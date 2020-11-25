Nigerian musician, Duncan Mighty has been accused of assaulting a water tank driver identified as Okabam John in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The driver shared his ordeal with a Civil Rights Activist and in his submission, he stated that he was discharged from the hospital adding that musician struck him on the head with a traditional staff made of elephant tusk.

In a post shared via Facebook on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, by one Ndubueze Obodowhuo, he said, “This is Mr Okabam John a native of Elele town in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State, he’s currently employed by Julius Berger Nig in Port Harcourt and his service engagement is within Judges quarters elelenwo-street, GRA Port Harcourt.

According to Mr Okabam John, a Water-tank driver with Julius Berger, Tanker number – B8751, On Saturday 21st of November 2020 at about 9:40 am while he was on duty. A private car was parked close to his water filling spot, he tried notifying the driver who refused to wine down, he bent his head to talk with the driver surprisingly, it was Duncan mighty.

Before he could explain, his head was struck by Duncan mighty using a traditional staff (Elephant tusk). The second strike was blocked with his hand. He (Okabam John) didn’t see how the artist drove off because blood covered his eyes at that moment.

Mr Okabam John narrated this incident after being discharged from the hospital. He is calling on the management of Julius Berger, Security Agents and Human Rights Organisations for justice to be done in his case, to avoid a re-occurrence.”

