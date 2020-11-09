Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Cried Over The Election Result

The “Fast and Furious” star, who made his first-ever presidential endorsement for Democrat Joe Biden in September, released a nearly eight-minute Instagram video on Sunday reflecting on the election result.

Johnson said he “got a little emotional” when news broke on Saturday that Biden would become president.

He said: “Manly tears, of course. I may have cried a tear or two or 10.”

Johnson said his vote represented his daughters and the values of decency and humanity that he and his wife Lauren Hashian instil in them.

In the caption of the video on Instagram, he wrote:

What my vote represented 🇺🇸. My vote represented my little girls. It also represented/ Humanity Decency Principles and values @laurenhashianofficial and I instil in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters. This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. I’m not made that way. I’m still right here and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it – go to work, feed our families and pay our bills. Congratulations to President-elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen. Stand tall, lay it all on the line and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let’s get to work.

Johnson also told fans who hold different political ideologies that he hoped they could all work together as a unified front.

Watch video below: