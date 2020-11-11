The near eclipse of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) from the political radar in Kogi State, five years after it vacated the Lugard House Lokoja, remains a source of worry to party loyalists. The chapter, which has remained rudderless since 2015, has not been able to position itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). JAMES AZANIA examines some of the issues that have undermined the stature of the once vibrant chapter.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), which had bestrode the political space in Kogi State like a colossus, is now a shadow of its former self. The once ruling party in The Confluence State appears to have been rendered impotent by the actions and inactions of its major stakeholders.

At the outset of the current political dispensation, the going was smooth for the party. Particularly from 2003, under Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro) when it bestrode the political landscape to early 2016, the party enjoyed the support of the people. But, since the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its fortunes have dimmed.

Observers attribute the decline of the party to intrigues, vaunting ambition and parochial self-interest of some of its stakeholders. This, they added, exposed its underbelly to the Sai Buhari phenomenon prior to the 2015 general elections. The Captain Idris Wada administration, which succeeded Ibro, did not help matters.

Wada, a commercial pilot turned politician, was believed to have frittered away all that made the PDP tick in Kogi, including his abhorrence for thuggery. It got to a stage that countless party loyalists, including those that worked right in the Lugard House, defected in droves to the opposition APC led by the charismatic late Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state. Audu was to give up the ghost on the verge of winning the November 16, 2015, Kogi State governorship election. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Wada during his last days in office admitted as much as to his political naivety. Asked what he’d do differently if given another chance, he said without hesitation that he would rethink about working with a number of those he worked within ‘the last four years’. His conduct was believed to have further polarised the party and brought it to its knees.

Wada, who was vanquished by a little over 40,000 votes at the 2015 governorship poll, among other political miscalculations that may continue to haunt him, was to dissolve the elected 21 council executives on the eve of the election, replacing them with sole administrators.

As a prelude to the 2019 governorship election in the state, the PDP primary presented a most disturbing scenario that brewed further acrimony. In the race for the coveted seat were two Wada brothers; Idris, the immediate past governor and Musa, his younger brother.

Ibro must have experienced a conflict of interest during the primary. For one, his first son, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, was also one of the aspirants, while Musa Wada is married to one of the Ibro daughters. Confusion rent the air so much so that on the day of the exercise gunshots was to send all delegates, observers, party members, reporters and all others present at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, venue of the exercise, scampering for the safety. The exercise was to be shifted to another venue right opposite the Government House for the continuation.

At the end of it all, intraparty litigations went on long after the governorship election proper. It is also interesting to note that during the electioneering campaign, not one PDP billboard was mounted in the capital, Lokoja, or anywhere else in the Kogi West Senatorial district, same in Kogi Central, as the party’s eventual standard-bearer, Musa Wada, simply limited his campaign to the Kogi East senatorial district, where he hails from. This was not unconnected with the schism that trailed the party primary.

Also, not one single party elected official, including the chairman, Sam Ohuotu, was seen to have mounted the soapbox, in the drive for winning the governorship election.

Things went from bad to worse with the emergence of Governor Bello. For instance, the PDP secretariat close to the Zone 8 Roundabout has not only remained forlorn and devoid of activities. Most of the PDP foot soldiers have also jumped ship, to pitch tent with the party of the government in power.

While the forthcoming local government election presents a good opportunity for the PDP to launch itself back into the reckoning, it would appear that the beatings it received during the last governorship election and other self-inflicted wounds may not allow it rise to the occasion.

Ahead of the election, which is about a month away, discordant tones are already being played, to the point that it is being doubted whether or not the once ruling party may not have already thrown in the towel.

This was much the position of Usman Austin Okai, a vocal Kogi PDP youth leader, who in a lengthy piece castigated unnamed party officials of compromise. Okai habitually issues statements from Abuja, even in the tick of the 2019 campaigns. He said months away into the much rescheduled Kogi local government elections (delayed in the last four years), signals coming from the camp of the PDP are speak volumes about the state of the party.

Okai said: “This is a clear indication that the allegations that PDP bigwigs have compromised. Not deterred by this development, the popular and indefatigable candidate of the party approached the courts to reclaim his mandate. Having exhausted all the legal avenues in seeking to upturn Governor Bello’s victory at the November 16, 2019 governorship election, what is the next step for the PDP?

“It is undeniable fact that the PDP in Kogi State is the most popular political party that will confront the ruling APC in any contest without reservation or fear of losing the election, because the electorates still rely on the policies and programmes of the party that ruled for many years before 2016. This is a confirmation from the recent statement credited to the PDP zonal leader, Kogi West (Benson Omofe) that the party is still the most popular political party in Kogi State, and any time any day in a position to win elections.

“The fact emanating from the PDP camp is that the party may boycott the forthcoming local council elections, is not in the best interest of its members. The PDP as a grassroots’ party has a preference to reposition the party from the local government elections, in a contest devoid of manipulation from the government in power, even when it is obviously not possible. But, that does not warrant boycotting the forthcoming election, as it will be best regarded as another round of compromise on the part of the state executives of the party.

“Winning or losing an election is not a new thing. In a political contest, a winner and loser must emerge; as a sane democratic process attracts the party that has more supporters and votes will definitely emerge as the winner.

“In Kogi State today there is no doubt that the voting population will prefer the PDP to take over the rein of power at the local governments, to confront and bring genuine development to the people. Since the beauty of democracy is the essence of the game, the current position of the state executive of the PDP is obviously not in line with the expectations of its members and the Kogi electorates. Therefore, it is not negotiable that the position of the party is not in line with that of the members and its teeming supporters in the state.

“In that vein, it will be in the best interest of members of the party across the state, spanning from Kogi East, Kogi West and Kogi Central, to advise the current party executives to resign their appointments if they cannot rejig the party for any future elections, beginning with the local government elections scheduled for December 12, 2020. The PDP as the main opposition party in Kogi State and Nigeria at large is the only hope of the common man, as any attempt to do otherwise, will mean another round of bargain to sell its chances in the forthcoming election.

“With the ongoing clampdown and sanctions against election riggers as well as manipulators, it is obvious that the international community will beam its searchlight on the flashpoint states of Kogi and others, in the conduct of not only local government elections, but future elections in the state.”

But, all hope is not lost. Following the series of losses suffered by the party, including the Kogi West Senatorial district rerun, one of its chieftains, Prince Benson Omofe reassured that the PDP will bounce back. Omofe, the PDP Vice Chairman for Kogi West, during one of its executive members’ meeting in the capital, said the party is restrategizing for future polls, beginning with the December 12 local government elections.

Omofe replaced the late Vice Chairman (Kogi West), Taiwo Kola-Ojo who died early this year. He said the PDP has put in place strategies to reclaim lost grounds. He added: “It is unfortunate that we lost the last governorship election, along with the senatorial district rerun to the rigging power of the APC. We challenged both in court, but our judiciary being what they have affirmed the election that witnessed the most physical and scientific rigging.

“However, we are focused on subsequent elections. We are restrategising for the next stage, starting from the council election. We are not losing hope, because it isn’t that the party did not perform up to the expectation of its supporters. The party has begun the journey for the ‘true reconciliation of aggrieved members who fell out of the party due to positions.”

Omofe called on all members to join hands with party leadership towards building a more united front that will reclaim the state and other areas. He said Kogi remains a PDP state.

The PDP rejected the July 2020 Court of Appeal judgment on the governorship election, which affirmed Bello as duly elected, and went on to the apex court to challenge the ruling. The Supreme Court in its ruling also affirmed the verdict.

State Publicity Secretary Bode Ogunmola described the Appeal Court judgment as a travesty of justice and unacceptable. He said: “Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC can run, but cannot hide from the Supreme Court, where the blood of the innocent people killed in the Kogi election and the irregularities that characterised it would be pointed out. The party will not give up until justice is delivered and Musa Wada becomes the governor of Kogi State, having overwhelmingly been voted for in the November 19 governorship election.”

Dr. Tom Ohikere, a former Commissioner of Information and an APC chieftain described the PDP as a corrupt party that is “bent on cutting corners to get mandates”.

Observers say the Supreme Court was meant to clear the Kogi PDP of its probable misgivings, and hopefully jolt it into amending its ways and put its house in order, in ways that can return it to winning at future polls.