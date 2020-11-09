By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri have called for the adoption of electronic voting to curb insecurity and hooliganism.

The two spoke at the weekend during the Third Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Ogbia held at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Otakeme.

Jonathan blamed the insecurity in the country on activities of politicians who are hell-bent on grabbing power through the backdoor.

According to the former president, over 50 per cent of problems bedevilling the country, including insurgency, cultism and corruption, will be addressed if e-voting is adopted and effectively utilised.

He said: “Our political activities, particularly the use of young people as militiamen and thugs to win elections, have increased the security challenges facing our country. Some of these youths are so protected that even the police cannot arrest them because they are ‘boys’ to powerful politicians who use them during elections.

“That is why I have always advocated that for us to move forward as a country, we must adopt electronic voting where nobody will use thugs to win elections. With electronic voting, hooliganism and cultism will drop by at least 50 per cent.”

Diri, who was represented by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urged youths to shun politicians who only use them as canon fodders to achieve their selfish political goals.

The governor called on the people to key into the government’s prosperity agenda by embracing agriculture and small scale businesses to better their lot.

Diri said: “Just like our father said, I encourage our youths to resist evil politicians who do not mean well for them. If they invite you to carry guns, ask them, where are your children? You must learn to love yourself above any politician.

“For us as a government, we are determined to improve the lives of our people. And our focus is to see how prosperity can be engendered. Prosperity is not engendered by coming to beg a politician to give you something to eat.

“The man who teaches you how to fish is better than the one who gives you fish. To be taking fish from a politician everyday is to be dependent. To be a fisherman is to be independent. And to be independent is the glory and desire of every reasonable man.

“So we are ready to make our youths self-reliant and prosperous by teaching them how to fish in agriculture and other legitimate endeavours.”

Both leaders donated to the Ogbia Diocese and urged the clergy and laity not to relent in their prayers for the state and country.