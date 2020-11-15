Players and officials of the Super Eagles went through another round of COVID-19 tests yesterday to ensure they are in good condition for the second leg of the Cameroun 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone, in Freetown.

The Eagles disappointed Nigerians when they went from being 4-0 up against the Leone Stars to a 4-4 in the first leg of the AFCON qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, on Friday.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Femi Raji, told The Guardian yesterday, that the latest round of tests was part of the conditions stipulated for the team, which would leave for Freetown tomorrow.

“The results of the tests will be out before the Eagles depart for Sierra Leone,” he said, adding that the players were disappointed by the outcome of Friday’s game.

“The players even refused to take dinner on Friday evening to show they are remorseful for disappointing Nigerians.

“They resumed training on Saturday (yesterday) to have enough time to be psychologically prepared for the next game.”Raji also disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, would meet with the Super Eagles’ technical crew to seek the way forward ahead of the return leg.

He added: “Victor Osimhen sustained an arm injury in the game, but he is getting better. The doctors are working on him to see if it would be possible for him to play on Tuesday.”

On the team’s travel arrangements, Raji said the team would travel from Benin on a chartered flight to Freetown and leave Sierra Leone immediately after the game on Tuesday.

“The players have promised to redeem themselves in the return leg,” he added.