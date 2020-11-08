A major clean up operation began in New York City early Sunday morning following a night of celebrations after Joe Biden was named the next president of the United States.

Crews were on hand to remove trash strewn across lawns, left under benches and around the fountain in Washington Square Park. Pictures show huge piles of discarded food boxes and empty wine, beer and champagne bottles left by revelers.

New Yorkers joined Americans around the country gathering spontaneously honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as a vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.

In Washington DC city workers were on hand to clean up trash from Black Lives Matter plaza; in Philadelphia The National Guard patrolled the streets as pictures show graffiti and trash left on the sidewalk outside the Convention Center.

Crews were on hand to remove trash strewn across lawns and around the fountain in Washington Square Park

Pictures show piles of discarded food boxes and empty wine, beer and champagne bottles left by revelers

New Yorkers joined Americans around the country gathering spontaneously honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as a four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday

A major clean up operation began in New York City early Sunday morning following a night of celebrations after Joe Biden was named the next president of the United States

In New York City Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager said: ‘It’s surreal, I feel like I’m free from the clutches of evil. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too’

Public health authorities have issued warnings that mass gatherings to celebrate the presidential election being called in favor of Democrat Joe Biden could be ‘high risk’ events for the spread of coronavirus

In New York City Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager said: ‘It’s surreal, I feel like I’m free from the clutches of evil. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too.’

Public health authorities have issued warnings that mass gatherings to celebrate the presidential election being called in favor of Democrat Joe Biden could be ‘high risk’ events for the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also warned in a tweet: ‘Gentle reminder to everyone- the virus doesn’t care about why you are gathering.’

Coronavirus infections across the US surged by at least 129,606 on Friday, the third consecutive daily rise of more than 100,000 cases as a third wave of COVID-19 sweeps the United States.

The spike marks the fourth time that more than 100,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the world’s worst-hit country, which is reporting about 95,000 daily cases on a seven-day average.

Trump has not conceded and has refused to promise a peaceful transfer of power, and many Americans remained anxious about what will happen in the days and weeks ahead.

But for Biden supporters at home and abroad, Saturday was a day to celebrate, dance and dream of a less contentious future.

NEW YORK CITY: People celebrate in the Washington Square Park fountain

A woman holds a Champagne bottle as she celebrates on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in DC

People celebrate outside the Philadelphia Convention Center after Joe Biden was declared winner of the election

Trump has not conceded and has refused to promise a peaceful transfer of power, and many Americans remained anxious about what will happen in the days and weeks ahead. But for Biden supporters at home and abroad, Saturday was a day to celebrate, dance and dream of a less contentious future. Clean up crews pictured in NYC Sunday

Minutes after major television networks called the race in the former vice president’s favor, throngs of people – most wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 – streamed out onto the streets

A planned demonstration in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle turned into a dance party celebrating the election’s result, while revelers at Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village Enjoying unseasonably warm weather danced and splashed in the park’s fountain

Biden was called the next president at 11.25 a.m. Saturday morning by television networks and the Associated Press, while Donald Trump played golf. CNN , NBC, ABC, CBS, the AP and USA Today all made the call and Fox News followed suit 10 minutes later as votes in Philadelphia pushed his margin in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania over the edge

Minutes after major television networks called the race in the former vice president’s favor, throngs of people – most wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 – streamed out onto the streets.

A planned demonstration in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle turned into a dance party celebrating the election’s result, while revelers at Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village Enjoying unseasonably warm weather danced and splashed in the park’s fountain.

Biden was called the next president at 11.25 a.m. Saturday morning by television networks and the Associated Press, while Donald Trump played golf.

CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, the AP and USA Today all made the call and Fox News followed suit 10 minutes later as votes in Philadelphia pushed his margin in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania over the edge.

Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female vice president and the first black and Asian-American vice president in US history.

People flocked onto the sidewalks in Upper East Side to clap and cheer while cars drove past honking their horns.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office tweeted footage of New Yorkers celebrating, writing: ‘THIS is what Democracy looks like.’

In Brooklyn, hundreds gathered in the streets cheering and clapping as people in cars waved Biden-Harris signs.

By the afternoon, thousands had gathered in Big Apple landmarks including Times Square and Washington Square Park where they marched, toasted one another in celebration, played music and broke into dance.

People flocked onto the sidewalks in Upper East Side to clap and cheer while cars drove past honking their horns. Washington Square Park is pictured Sunday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office tweeted footage of New Yorkers celebrating. The city is pictured Sunday

In Brooklyn, hundreds gathered in the streets cheering and clapping as people in cars waved Biden-Harris signs. By the afternoon, thousands had gathered in Big Apple landmarks including Times Square and Washington Square Park, pictured, where they marched, toasted one another in celebration, played music and broke into dance

Trump’s supporters have for days been protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating. Washington Square Park is pictured Sunday

Clean up crews were on hand with trash trucks and leaf blowers getting all the trash and liquor bottles out of the park. Trash was seen under park benches, across the lawns and around the fountain in Washington Square Park

In Washington DC people waved Biden signs from car windows and balconies, and a massive pro-Biden crowd gathered in the streets outside the White House.

Car horns and bells echoed through neighborhoods across Puerto Rico. In Louisville, Kentucky, Biden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast with champagne. In Kansas City, they swayed in a park to the song ‘Celebration’ by Kool & the Gang.

Trump’s supporters have for days been protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating. ‘This isn’t over! This isn’t over! Fake news!’ some shouted Saturday as about 1,000 gathered at the Georgia State Capitol after news organizations’ decision to call the election.

‘America can exhale. Decency, civility and democracy won,’ said Fred Guttenberg, who became an outspoken opponent of the president after his 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 slain by a gunman at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He had been sitting in front of his television since waking up Saturday, waiting for the news. He said it made him ‘ecstatic.’

In Minneapolis, Ella Mitchell, 30, and Pardha Ponugoti, 29, visited the memorial at the street corner where George Floyd died.

Ponugoti said it was important to be at the Floyd memorial to mark Biden’s win. ‘It’s like a reminder of the problems that still exist in our society. Just because Biden is president doesn’t mean that all these systemic issues are fixed.’

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, learned the news when her mother called as she wrapped up a run.

Trump was playing golf.

Washington Square Park is pictured. More than 100 pro-Trump demonstrators assembled outside Florida’s state Capitol in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon. The crowd toted signs suggesting the election was fraudulent, and they chanted ‘stop the steal.’

Washington Square Park is pictured. ‘America can exhale. Decency, civility and democracy won,’ said Fred Guttenberg, who became an outspoken opponent of the president after his 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 slain by a gunman at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018

Washington Square Park is pictured. Trump rallies were generally smaller in number and in size compared with the crowds turning out to register their delight at the victory of Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris

Washington Square Park is pictured. Coronavirus appeared to be a distant memory as crowds of people gathered, danced and embraced, with a distinct lack of social distancing despite infection rates soaring across America

New York City: Celebrations continued well into the evening, as supporters danced in fountains and drank in the streets in cities across the country

Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania took him to 273 electoral votes – over the 270 needed to win the White House race. Washington Square Park is pictured.

More than 100 pro-Trump demonstrators assembled outside Florida’s state Capitol in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon. The crowd toted signs suggesting the election was fraudulent, and they chanted ‘stop the steal.’

Dozens of the president’s backers began gathering, too, from North Dakota to Georgia to the election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, where counting remains underway.

But those rallies were generally smaller in number and in size compared with the crowds turning out to register their delight at the victory of Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Shortly after the news broke, Jake Angeli yelled, ‘This election has not been called!’ Angeli, a regular at pro-Trump rallies who typically wears a wooly fur hat with horns, shouted. He remained hopeful: ‘Trump always looks like he’s going to lose. And then he wins,’ he said.

Chris Marks from Traverse City, Michigan, also expressed distrust in how the votes were counted, suggesting all the votes should be recounted, or that the country should hold another election.

Residents of Ballina, Ireland, Biden’s ancestral hometown, had draped the streets in American flags and Biden-Harris banners for days as they awaited the results. Joe Blewitt, a heating and plumbing engineer and a cousin of Biden’s, said the town was ecstatic.

‘Now he’ll be the President of the United States, they’re delighted, they’re absolutely delighted,’ Blewitt said. ‘To think one of their own is one of the most powerful men in the world.’

Cheers could be heard all across Manhattan as walkers in Central Park stopped and threw their arms in the air in celebration. Washington Square Park is pictured

Many people flocked to their balconies to join in the celebration in the streets below while people ran through the water fountain at Washington Square Park and people poured champagne into each other’s mouths

Washington Square Park is pictured. Footage on social media revealed the moment many New Yorkers learned Biden would become the 46th president of the United States. In the Alphabet City neighborhood, Biden supporters could be heard roaring with excitement from their apartment blocks and revelers gathered on their fire escapes with bottles of bubbly

Washington Square Park is pictured. Biden tweeted soon after he was announced the winner: ‘I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me’

Washington Square Park is pictured. Trump has no immediate plans to invite Biden to an Oval Office meeting, a tradition between outgoing and incoming presidents, CNN reported. Then-President Barack Obama hosted Trump for such a meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2016, two days after that year’s presidential election

New York City is pictured. In Los Angeles, protest marches organized in advance by labor unions and the political activist group Refuse Facism, demanding that Trump concede defeat, ended up merging with Biden victory celebrations, filling downtown with a crowd of thousands

New York City is pictured. At least 2,000 people massed in San Francisco’s Castro District in a carnival-like atmosphere of dancing, shouting, and music blaring from car stereos

In Los Angeles, protest marches organized in advance by labor unions and the political activist group Refuse Facism, demanding that Trump concede defeat, ended up merging with Biden victory celebrations, filling downtown with a crowd of thousands.

At least 2,000 people massed in San Francisco’s Castro District in a carnival-like atmosphere of dancing, shouting, and music blaring from car stereos.

Some hoisted painted paper-mache likeness of Trump with the words ‘lock him up’ scrawled on it, along with Biden campaign signs and American and rainbow flags. Even a handful of city traffic control officers were seen joining in the revelry.

Enjoying unseasonably warm weather in Philadelphia, Biden supporters cheered, danced and hugged in the streets. Jada Carter, 23, and her younger sister, Nyla, 11, chanted, ‘Na-Na, Hey-Hey, Kiss Him Goodbye’ at Trump supporters huddled nearby.

City workers clean trash from Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington early Sunday

Washington DC: In Washington DC people waved Biden signs from car windows and balconies, and a massive pro-Biden crowd gathered in the streets outside the White House

The National Guard patrol the streets of Philadelphia. Enjoying unseasonably warm weather in Philadelphia, Biden supporters cheered, danced and hugged in the streets. Jada Carter, 23, and her younger sister, Nyla, 11, chanted, ‘Na-Na, Hey-Hey, Kiss Him Goodbye’ at Trump supporters huddled nearby