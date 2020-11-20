By Lauren Ferri For Daily Mail Australia

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has erupted off the coast of New Zealand and Australia on Friday.

The earthquake occurred west of Macquarie Island in the Indian Ocean about 2.20pm.

The epicentre had a depth of 10km and is believed to have struck about 1,320km south-west of Hobart.

The earthquake would only have been felt by a radius of 200km, meaning no one on surrounding land felt it.

The region has had multiple earthquakes in the past week, suffering a moderate 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Friday November 13.

The following day there was also a light 4.0 magnitude earthquake.