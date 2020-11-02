Khartoum — The Tripartite talks of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam chaired by the Ministers of Water and Natural Resources of the three countries resumed, on Sunday.

Sudan who organized the talks, presented its views represented in abandoning the previous method of negotiation and adopting more effective method giving the AU expert greater role to bridge the gap between the three countries.

Sudan negotiation team proposed that negotiation go forward according to a fixed time table and clear cut outcome to be submitted to the AU Commission.

The discussions reviewed the negotiation procedures and the expected role of the AU observers and experts during the coming rounds of negotiations.

The three countries agreed to continue talks through a six member’s team, two from each country, to work out reference frame work concerning the role of the experts in facilitating the negotiation between the three countries.

The six member’s team will submit its report to the Water Ministers next Tuesday.