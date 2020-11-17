Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s defection comes after weeks of speculation that he had taken the decision to dump the opposition party for the ruling party.

One of the reasons given by the governor for his defection is that the South East region has suffered what he describes as injustice in the PDP.

Umahi contested for the office of the governor in Ebonyi State in 2015, on the platform of the PDP and won.

Upon concluding his first term, the governor won the bid to extend his stay in office in the 2019 general elections, again as the PDP candidate.

A file photo of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

In 2007, Umahi led the PDP in Ebonyi in acting capacity, and later served as the party chairman between 2009 to 2011.

Later that year, he emerged as the running mate to former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi, and became the deputy governor after they won the election.

While Elechi’s tenure neared conclusion, the former governor supported a former Minister of Health, Onyebuchi Chukwu, to succeed him – a move which was rejected by Umahi.

Umahi, who accused Elechi of violating an understanding that he would succeed him, later faced Chukwu and others in the PDP primary.

He clinched the PDP’s governorship ticket while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2015 election after meeting the requirements to hold the position.