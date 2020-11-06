The Ebonyi State Government has banned the use of high-speed motorcycles for both private and commercial purposes in Abakaliki and other urban centres in the state.



The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki.

The commissioner said that the decision was taken at the state’s executive council meeting.

Mr Orji noted that the government’s move was aimed at containing the rate which criminals use high-speed motorcycles to perpetrate crimes in different parts of the state.

He added that government also banned commercial and private motorcyclists from operating in any part of the state between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“The ban on the use of high-powered motorcycles is an exco decision and it’s aimed at curtailing criminality in the state.

“Security report has it that some of the people that use high-speed motorcycles use them to hit their unsuspecting targets and zoom off. So it was banned.

“Government has also outlawed ordinary motorcycles for both commercial and private motorcyclists from operating in the state between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“The action is taken to effectively protect and secure the state, our citizens and their property.

“Our dear Gov. Dave Umahi is irrevocably committed to the protection of the lives and property of everybody living in the state,” said Mr Orji.