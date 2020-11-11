Ebonyi State University (EBSU) lecturers are still on strike, the Chair of the institution`s Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), Dr. Ikechukwu Igwenyi, told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Igwenyti, an associate professor, denied the rumour making the rounds that academic activities had resumed in the institution.

He said the EBSU lecturers were part of the nationwide strike called by the national ASUU.

“The strike embarked upon by the union across Nigeria is still in force in our own school …The reports in the social media announcing that academic activities have resumed in the school is false and misleading,’’ Igwenyi said.

He said none of its members would attend the school’s matriculation ceremony fixed for Saturday, Nov. 14.

“We are not unaware of the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of the school reportedly scheduled to hold on Saturday.

“No member of the union would attend the purported ceremony and none of us will be induced or coerced to attend the matriculation, or to resume academic activities.

“ASUU is still on a national strike, that is total, comprehensive and indefinite. And when strike action is total and comprehensive it means there shall be no academic activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria