By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 21-year-old woman, Emila Sunday, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell her three-month-old baby boy in Ojoto in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, a native of Akwa Ibom State, reportedly planned disposing of the boy for N150,000.

She blamed economic hardship for her actions.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect was nabbed on Tuesday evening by police operatives in the area.

He said: “On Tuesday at about 6 pm, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to Ojoto Division in Anambra State arrested one Emila Sunday who claimed to be 21years old from Akwa Ibom State with a three-month-old baby boy at Ire village Ojoto.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to sell her three-month-old baby boy which the suspect claimed was due to hardship.”

Mohammed said the baby had been rescued in good health condition, adding that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the matter.