The Monetary Policy Committee has retained key lending rates at 11.5%.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced this on Tuesday, saying it is part of efforts to boost the Economic growth of the country.

This is coming days after a new report released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, disclosed that Nigeria has slipped into another recession after the economy shrank in the third quarter of this year.

The same happened in 2016, making it the second recession in a space of four years.

The cumulative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first nine months of 2020, therefore, stood at -2.48 per cent just as it recorded a -6.10 per cent in the second quarter.

Read Also: Again, Nigeria’s Economy Slips Into Recession

According to Emefiele, recession was anticipated and measures were put in place to manage its impact.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Monday, said the country will exit recession by the first quarter of 2021.

More to follow.