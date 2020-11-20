By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A renowned economist and stockbroker Albert Okumagba is dead. He was 56.

He was said to have died on Thursday in Abuja.

The investment expert was born into the popular Okumagba family in Warri, Delta State.

A family source confirmed the death on Thursday. Former Governor James Ibori also confirmed it on his Facebook page.

Ibori wrote: “Egba Why? Rest in Peace my dear brother.”

Until his death, Okumagba was the Chief Executive Officer of BGL Group, a leading financial services firm.