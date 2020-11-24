Agency Reporter

A new electronic case management system that will digitise the entire case management processes of the ECOWAS Court of Justice will become operational in January 2021.

The President of the court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante made the disclosure in a statement issued by the court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Asante, who spoke at a training for staff on the use of the new system, said that it would allow for electronic filing and processing of cases.

The president said that the introduction of the system would not only align the court’s case management system with international best practice but also enable the remote filing of documents by parties.

He said that the new process would eliminate the necessity of travelling to the seat of the Court in Abuja with the attendant cost implications.

He told the participants, who are mainly the end-users of the system, that the system would ensure that interaction among stakeholders in the proceedings before the Court would henceforth be based on the use of the new electronic management system.

The President noted that it would not only eliminate the problems associated with the use of paper during proceedings but would also increase the performance of the court.

According to him, the digital process will also enable the saving of data relating to cases and eliminate the problem associated with the use of files including mutilation and loss.

“Moreover, it is more cost-effective for all parties because it will not only bring the Court closer to the litigants but also improve its visibility and accessibility as applications and other filings will be made electronically,” he said.

Asante charged the participants to familiarise themselves with the new tool, asking them to pay close attention to detail to ensure that the system corresponded to the realities of the Court.

In his remark, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Mr. Athanase Atannon used the opportunity of presenting the objectives of the training to congratulate the management for bringing the project to fruition.

“This training, which will run until 5 December 2020 for different staff, will provide the judges and staff with all the necessary skills to operate the platform”, he said.

(NAN)