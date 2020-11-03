Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who was the star of the NBC show Surface has been killed in a carjacking attack in front of his girlfriend’s house in Grand Prairie Texas early Sunday

Actor Eddie Hassell, who starred in the NBC show Surface, was fatally shot in a suspected carjacking just before 2am outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Texas, it has been revealed.

The 30-year-old actor was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie at 1.50am on Sunday.

His girlfriend was inside the home at the time and did not see the attacker.

The shooting was believed to have been a carjacking gone wrong, Hassell’s representative shared with Variety.

Hassell’s girlfriend Elizabeth Martin, a make-up artist, paid tribute to him on Instagram, as reported by Inside Edition.

She wrote: ‘You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest in Peace. You’ll always have my heart.’

In another post she added: ‘I’ll see you on the other side of that skate barn in the sky, Cowboy. I’ll always love you.’

She was an associate producer and key make-up artist on the 2017 movie Bomb City, which Hassell starred in.

Mark Ruffalo, who starred in The Kids Are All Right with Hassell, paid tribute to Hassell Monday saying: ‘Rest in Peace, Eddie. More senseless gun violence. It’s a plague on our nation. This should not be our reality.’

Authorities still do not have a motive behind the attack and nobody has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said that the car that was taken from the scene has been recovered. They said the car did not belong to Hassell.

Police were called to the scene by neighbors who came to Hassell’s assistance. They gave Hassell CPR at the scene before he was transported to hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Chris Espinosa, one of Apple’s first employees who Hassell portrayed in the 2013 Steve Jobss biopic Jobs, also shared a tribute Monday saying: ‘This is such a tragedy, and senseless’

Hassell moved from Texas to Los Angeles when he was just 11 years old to pursue his Hollywood career.

He broke into the entertainment industry during the early 2000s and continued to rack up TV and movie gigs over the years, with his most recent credits coming in 2017.

He is best known for playing Phil Nance in Surface for a number of episodes.

His character was the best friend of teenager Carter Jenkins, who finds an egg off the coast of the Carolinas that hatches into an aquatic lizard with mysterious powers.

He also starred as Eddie Suarez in Lifetime’s Devious Maids for a period along with cameos on shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland and Bones.

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas.

He held several small roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, most notably as Clay in the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right, starring Julianne Moore and Ruffalo.

The Kids Are All Right earned a best picture nomination at the 2011 Oscars.

Hassell acted alongside Ashton Kutcher in the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs, playing 16-year-old Chris Espinosa, one of Apple’s first employees.

Hassell was also said to have been an avid surfer and skateboarder.

‘Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding,’ he said in a 2013 interview with Elle.

Along with his Hollywood projects, Hassell was a published author. In 2009, he released his book Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest. Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (972) 988-8477.