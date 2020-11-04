Former NBA All-Star,”Fast” Eddie Johnson, who was hit with a lifetime ban from the NBA for drug use and later was sent to prison for sexual assault of a child, has died while serving a life sentence.

Eddie, who was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA draft, became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks.

The 65-year-old passed away on October 26th. His death was confirmed on Tuesday, November 3rd by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida

Eddie earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” for his explosive first step and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.

Eddie was a solid player for the Atlanta Hawks from 1977 to 1986 — making two All-Star teams (1980, 1981). He also played for Cleveland and Seattle.

But, Eddie had major issues off the court , he was reportedly arrested more than 100 times in his life for everything from cocaine possession to burglary and robbery, even assault on a police officer.

Eddie was banned from the NBA for LIFE in 1987 due to cocaine use and things got worse from there.

He was arrested in August 2006 after officials say he broke into an apartment complex and followed an 8-year-old girl to her room, where he forcibly committed sexual assault.

He was 53 when he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on the 8-year-old girl

The former NBA star was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida when an undisclosed illness led to his death.

The mortuary said Eddie will be buried at Weirsdale (Florida) Community Cemetery on Saturday.

Eddie is survived by his 3 children

Like this: Like Loading...